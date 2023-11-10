The TCL QM8 vs Hisense U8K: Which Value-Forward TV is Worth Your Money?

Looking for a budget-friendly TV that doesn’t compromise on quality? The TCL QM8 and the Hisense U8K are two top contenders in the market. Both TVs offer cutting-edge display hardware, similar smart platforms, and gaming-friendly features. So, how do you decide between the two? We’ve done the research for you.

Price Comparison

The TCL QM8 comes in four sizes ranging from 65 to 98 inches, with prices ranging from $900 to $6,000. On the other hand, the Hisense U8K is available in five sizes, including a 55-inch model, and prices range from $748 to $3,999.99. With the inclusion of a 55-inch model and lower prices for larger models, the Hisense U8K comes out as the winner in terms of price.

Design Differences

Both the TCL QM8 and the Hisense U8K have managed to maintain a decent look and feel compared to lower-end models. The U8K offers more flexibility in design with its attachable feet that can be configured in multiple ways, providing ample clearance for a soundbar. The QM8, on the other hand, has a centered, pedestal-style stand. While the U8K’s metallic feet contribute to better stability than the QM8’s stand, the QM8’s sleek, backlit remote control is a standout feature. In terms of design, it’s a draw between the two TVs.

Features and Smart Platform

Both the TCL QM8 and the Hisense U8K run on the Google TV operating system. They share common hardware and software features, including 4K resolution. This makes it even harder to choose between the two. However, the Hisense U8K’s availability of a 55-inch model and the overall lower prices give it the edge in this category.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Hisense U8K emerges as the winner in terms of price and availability of a smaller size option. However, both the TCL QM8 and the Hisense U8K offer great value for their respective price points, so ultimately it comes down to personal preference. Whether you choose the QM8 or the U8K, you can expect a budget-friendly TV that doesn’t compromise on display quality and features.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the sizes available for the TCL QM8 and the Hisense U8K?

The TCL QM8 is available in 65, 75, 85, and 98-inch sizes. The Hisense U8K comes in 55, 65, 75, 85, and 100-inch sizes.

2. Which TV is more affordable?

The Hisense U8K offers lower prices for most of its models compared to the TCL QM8. Additionally, the Hisense U8K has a 55-inch model, which is a popular TV size.

3. Do both TVs have similar smart platforms?

Yes, both the TCL QM8 and the Hisense U8K run on the Google TV operating system, providing a similar user experience and app selection.