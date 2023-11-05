New TCL QM8 Series (2023) Offers Affordable Big Screen TV with Impressive Picture Quality

If you’re in the market for a big TV with excellent picture quality at an affordable price, look no further than the TCL QM8 series. This newly released TV outperforms its predecessor, the TCL 6-series, with its superior brightness and contrast capabilities. While it may not be as accurate as some of its competitors, it still delivers an impressive overall image quality that is hard to beat at its price point.

One of the standout features of the TCL QM8 series is its Google TV system. With Google Assistant integration and access to a wide range of apps through the Google Play store, this TV provides a seamless and user-friendly experience. While some users may prefer the simplicity of Roku TV, the switch to Google TV in the QM8 series allows TCL to have more control over features and updates.

In terms of design, the TCL QM8 may not be as sleek as a high-end Samsung TV, but it offers a stepped-up design compared to its predecessor. The central pedestal stand adds a touch of elegance and functionality, allowing for better placement of a soundbar below the screen. The remote control is also a notable improvement, with backlit keys and a sleek design, although it may have a slightly cluttered layout.

It’s worth noting that the TCL QM8 series is only available in 65-inch size and larger. So if you’re looking for a smaller TV, you may want to consider the Hisense U8K, which offers a similar Google TV experience with superb image quality and mini-LED technology at a lower price.

In conclusion, the TCL QM8 series is a top choice for those seeking a big TV with impressive picture quality without breaking the bank. Its affordable price, excellent overall image quality, and capable Google TV system make it a standout option in its price range.

FAQ

Q: What sizes are available in the TCL QM8 series?

A: The TCL QM8 series is available in 65-inch size and larger.

Q: Does the TCL QM8 series use Roku TV or Google TV?

A: The TCL QM8 series uses Google TV for its operating system.

Q: Is the TCL QM8 series available in smaller sizes?

A: No, the TCL QM8 series is only available in 65-inch size and larger.