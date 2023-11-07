New TCL Diwali Sale: Unmatched Offers on Smart TVs and More

TCL, a global player in the smart TV market, has recently announced its much-awaited Diwali Sale, offering incredible discounts and exciting offers on a wide range of products. As part of this mega sale, customers have a chance to participate in the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest and stand a chance to win amazing gifts worth up to Rs 2 crores. The sale is not limited to online platforms but also includes offline retail stores, brands, and dealership stores across the country.

During the Diwali Sale, customers who purchase any QLED/Mini LED TV or any 65-inch and above smart TV can participate in the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest. This contest gives customers an exclusive opportunity to win special gifts simply scanning the QR code provided with their purchase. The contest will continue until the end of November, ensuring everyone has ample time to make the most of this exciting offer.

In addition to the contest, the Diwali Sale also brings additional offers for customers using debit/credit cards from leading banks such as Kotak, AU, ICICI, SBI, HDFC, Federal, IDFC, DBS, Bank of Baroda, and Yes Bank. Customers can redeem these additional offers to make their purchase even more rewarding.

TCL’s Diwali Sale includes a wide range of smart TVs, including QLED, Mini LED, and 4K TVs, all available at affordable prices. These TVs are equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring an immersive and high-quality viewing experience. Available through authorized sales channels across the nation, TCL aims to reach a wide customer base and provide them with the best-in-class entertainment solutions.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to upgrade your TV and win exciting gifts. Visit your nearest TCL authorized retailer or explore online platforms to take advantage of the unmatched offers available during the TCL Diwali Sale. Immerse yourself in brilliance with TCL this festive season!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How can I participate in the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest?

To participate in the contest, you need to purchase any QLED/Mini LED TV or any 65-inch and above smart TV from TCL’s Diwali Sale. Scan the QR code provided with your purchase to enter the contest and stand a chance to win gifts worth up to Rs 2 crores.

2. Which banks’ debit/credit cards are eligible for additional offers during the Diwali Sale?

Customers using debit/credit cards from Kotak, AU, ICICI, SBI, HDFC, Federal, IDFC, DBS, Bank of Baroda, and Yes Bank are eligible to redeem additional offers during the Diwali Sale.

3. What types of smart TVs are included in TCL’s Diwali Sale?

TCL’s Diwali Sale includes a wide range of smart TVs, including QLED, Mini LED, and 4K TVs, offering customers various options to choose from to suit their viewing preferences and budget.

4. Where can I purchase TCL smart TVs during the Diwali Sale?

TCL smart TVs are available through authorized sales channels across the nation. You can visit your nearest TCL authorized retailer or explore online platforms to make your purchase.

5. When does the Diwali Sale end?

The Diwali Sale will last until the end of November, giving customers ample time to make the most of the incredible offers and participate in the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest.