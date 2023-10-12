TCL Launches ‘NXT Eye Opener’ Campaign to Promote Eye Health

TCL, a global leader in display technology, has launched the ‘NXT Eye Opener’ social media campaign in observance of World Sight Day. The campaign aims to promote eye health and raise awareness about the unique NXTPAPER technology offered TCL’s devices.

The ‘NXT Eye Opener’ campaign invites users to post a selfie or video with the TCL eye filter on the official TCL Mobile Global Instagram and Facebook pages. Participants selected through a lucky draw will have the opportunity to experience the award-winning TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone, known for its superior eye comfort.

TCL recognizes the increased screen time in daily life and aims to introduce their NXTPAPER technology to the wider audience. This innovative display technology reduces harmful blue light emissions and offers a reflection-free viewing experience. It has been successfully incorporated across various devices, including tablets and laptops, and will soon be available in smartphones.

Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Communication, emphasizes the transformative nature of NXTPAPER technology in providing default eye comfort. He invites everyone to experience the difference with TCL’s NXTPAPER technology and enjoy a full-color paper-like visual experience with minimal impact on eye health.

The ‘NXT Eye Opener’ campaign runs until October 29. For more information about the campaign, visit the TCL Mobile Global Instagram and Facebook pages. To learn more about the NXTPAPER technology, refer to the recently published White Paper TCL.

Sources: TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.