TCL Diwali Extravaganza: A Celebration of Brilliance and Rewards

Get ready to embrace the magic of Diwali with TCL’s exclusive Diwali Sale for 2023. This year, TCL brings you an exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in brilliance offering incredible deals on its premium range of 65-inch and above or QLED/Mini LED TVs. Dive into a world of vibrant colors, crystal-clear visuals, and immersive entertainment like never before.

Participate in the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest and stand a chance to win extraordinary gifts worth up to Rs. 2 crores. By simply scanning a QR code, you can unlock a world of surprises and rewards that await you. Although the specific gifts are kept under wraps for now, rest assured that they are as remarkable as the TCL TVs themselves.

What sets this Diwali sale apart is its focus on affordability without compromising on quality. TCL aims to make its premium range of QLED/Mini LED TVs accessible to everyone. Whether you choose the breathtaking QLED display or opt for the cutting-edge Mini LED technology, you can expect exceptional visual performance that will elevate your entertainment experience to new heights.

But that’s not all! In addition to the chance of winning the grand prizes, customers can also take advantage of exclusive bank offers. Enjoy special discounts and attractive deals when you make your purchase using select Debit/Credit cards from ICICI, SBI, HDFC, Kotak, AU, DBS, Bank of Baroda, Federal, IDFC, and Yes Bank.

The TCL Diwali Sale is an ongoing affair, ensuring that you have ample time to grab the TV of your dreams. The campaign will continue throughout November, giving you plenty of opportunities to explore the various sales channels offered TCL. Whether you prefer the convenience of online shopping or the personalized experience of visiting a physical store, TCL has got you covered. You can find these exciting offers across India through TCL’s Offline Retail Stores, Brand Stores, and Dealership Stores.

Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, expressed his delight in bringing this extraordinary Diwali campaign to customers across the country. He shared his commitment to providing top-notch products at fantastic prices, spreading positivity and enhancing the festive spirit. With TCL’s dedication to enhancing customer experiences and offering appealing offers, this Diwali season promises to be a memorable one for all.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I participate in the ‘Immerse in Brilliance’ contest?

To participate, simply purchase a TCL QLED/Mini LED TV or any TV that’s 65 inches or larger and scan the provided QR code. This will give you a chance to win special gifts worth up to Rs. 2 crores.

2. What types of gifts can I win in the contest?

While the specific gifts are a surprise, they include a range of exceptional prizes such as QLED TVs, 4K UHD & HDR TVs, 2K HDR TVs, and Soundbars.

3. Which banks are offering special deals during the Diwali sale?

You can enjoy exclusive offers with select Debit/Credit cards from ICICI, SBI, HDFC, Kotak, AU, DBS, Bank of Baroda, Federal, IDFC, and Yes Bank.

4. How long will the TCL Diwali sale be active?

The Diwali sale will continue until the end of November, ensuring customers have ample time to make the most of this exciting offer.

5. Where can I find the TCL Diwali sale?

The sale is available across India through TCL’s sales channels, including Offline Retail Stores, Brand Stores, and Dealership Stores. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit a physical store, you can find these exciting offers near you.