Celebrating Design Anniversaries: Togo Sofa, Chloé, Svenskt Tenn, and Carl Hansen & Son

This article highlights four design anniversaries that are being celebrated in the world of interior design and fashion. From iconic furniture to renowned fashion houses, these anniversaries commemorate the lasting impact of creativity and craftsmanship.

Togo Sofa’s 50th Anniversary with Ligne Roset

In celebration of the Togo Sofa’s 50th anniversary, Ligne Roset, a contemporary furniture showroom, has introduced two new models that reimagine this mid-century modern piece.

The “Atom” edition, designed Raf Simons and Kvadrat, features a boucle fabric with speckles of color in various patterns. The “Toile du Peintre” edition, designed Pierre Fray with artwork Heather Chontos, showcases a vibrant and energetic pattern. These new upholstery options breathe new life into the beloved Togo Sofa, making it a must-have piece for design enthusiasts.

A New Exhibition Celebrating 70 Years of Chloé

Chloé, the renowned fashion house, is being honored with a special exhibition at the Jewish Museum in New York City. This exhibition, the first of its kind for the brand, showcases the rich history of Chloé through 150 garments, never-before-exhibited sketches, and documents from their archives. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Chloé and explore the evolution of its iconic blouse over the years. This exhibition is a must-see for fashion enthusiasts and lovers of bohemian elegance.

Svenskt Tenn’s 100th Anniversary and Rare Design Objects

Svenskt Tenn, a furniture brand originally from Stockholm, is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary. As part of this milestone, they are offering two rare design objects that pay homage to the brand’s history. The Stockhold Cabinet, based on an original design Josef Frank, features a map of Stockholm on its face. The Noah’s Ark Nesting Table, originally designed Nils Gougstedt, has animal motifs etched into its reflective surface. These whimsical and playful pieces continue Svenskt Tenn’s legacy of superior craftsmanship.

The Carl Hansen & Son Shell Chair’s 60th Anniversary

Last but not least, the Carl Hansen & Son Shell Chair is turning 60. This iconic chair, known for its curvaceous silhouette, is a symbol of mid-century design. Hans J. Wegner, the renowned designer, experimented with laminated wood to create this unique chair. To commemorate the anniversary, a new edition of the chair in rosewood and oak is available for a limited time. This anniversary edition is a testament to the timeless appeal of the Shell Chair.

These design anniversaries remind us of the lasting impact of creativity and innovation in the world of design. Whether it’s a beloved piece of furniture or the evolution of a fashion brand, these milestones are a celebration of the enduring beauty and craftsmanship that enrich our lives.

Sources:

– Ligne Roset

– The Jewish Museum

– Svenskt Tenn

– Carl Hansen & Son