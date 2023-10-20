TBWADublin Wins Contract to Manage Social Media for Dalata Hotel Group

TBWADublin, an advertising agency based in Ireland, has recently been selected to handle the social media accounts for Dalata Hotel Group, which includes the popular Dalata, Clayton, and Maldron hotel brands. This competitive win will see TBWADublin creating new social strategies, overseeing content and performance, and providing community management services for Dalata Hotel Group’s hotels across Ireland, the UK, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Dalata Hotel Group’s marketing and digital team have set ambitious goals for their social media presence, aiming to increase brand awareness, enhance customer loyalty, and drive direct bookings. Andrew Murray, the director of growth & innovation at TBWADublin, expresses excitement about the opportunity, stating that their strengths lie in creating social, content, and paid strategies that not only connect with the target audience but also drive conversions. He looks forward to engaging with all the hotels to develop effective strategies.

Roma O’Connor, the group director of marketing at Dalata Hotel Group, explains that TBWADublin stood out demonstrating a deep understanding of their hotels and presenting a vision of collaborative social strategies that involve all stakeholders. They were impressed TBWADublin’s ability to meet and exceed ambitious targets and appreciated the agency’s emphasis on brand building, performance, and customer service.

Luke Wilson, the head of digital, social & content at TBWADublin, expresses his enthusiasm for working with the Dalata brands. He shares that their digital and social team has grown significantly over the past year due to competitive social wins, and believes that Dalata complements their team’s qualities and expertise. Wilson is passionate about guiding digital transformation for the brands they work with and is confident that the journey with Dalata will be a great success.

TBWADublin has an impressive roster of clients, including Glenveagh, Burger King, Audi, and HSE, among others.

Sources:

– TBWADublin

– Dalata Hotel Group

