TBA Worldwide Expands Its Network with Acquisition of Joybyte

TBA Worldwide, a dynamic network of data-driven advertising agencies and specialty marketing firms, continues its rapid growth with the recent acquisition of Joybyte. Joybyte, an innovative integrated social growth service, focuses on empowering eCommerce clients in the era of TikTok. With a client roster that includes Duluth Trading Company, Whamo, Frooze Balls, Jordan Craig, Vessel Golf, and more, Joybyte has established itself as a team-based social media and influencer marketing agency dedicated to unlocking the full potential of brand building on social platforms.

The acquisition of Joybyte marks another milestone in TBA Worldwide’s strategic expansion. Scott Brandon, the CEO of TBA Worldwide, states, “Joybyte brings scalable social solutions and an impressive growth trajectory. It is an exceptional addition to our network and opens up numerous opportunities for us to offer Joybyte’s services to our current clients.”

The CEOs and co-founders of Joybyte, Ben Gerster, shares his excitement about joining the TBA Worldwide family, declaring, “This collaboration amplifies Joybyte’s mission to revolutionize the way brands engage with their audiences in the digital age. With TBA Worldwide’s expansive network and resources, we aim to propel our innovative solutions even further while preserving our unique culture and approach. The future holds the promise of setting new benchmarks in the realm of social media and influencer marketing.”

Building on the momentum of their acquisitions of Eight Oh Two and Cineloco in the previous year, TBA Worldwide continues to strengthen its position in the industry. Joybyte will have access to the expanded service offerings of all TBA Worldwide companies, as well as benefit from the expertise of their senior leadership teams and access to capital, enabling accelerated growth.

Joybyte will operate as a stand-alone agency in its Scottsdale, Arizona, office, with its existing senior management team remaining in place. This strategic move allows for seamless integration into the TBA Worldwide network while preserving the unique identity and approach that Joybyte has cultivated.

