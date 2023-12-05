Tayshia Adams Teams Up with Walmart and Netflix for Exclusive Holiday Shopping

In an exciting collaboration, Tayshia Adams, beloved star of The Bachelorette, is teaming up with Walmart and Netflix to make holiday shopping a breeze. As part of Billboard Live Shopping Week on talkshoplive, Adams will showcase exclusive-to-Walmart products from popular Netflix shows and movies, including fan favorites like Stranger Things and Love Is Blind, as well as new titles like Rebel Moon.

Adams’ livestream event follows the successful kickoff of Billboard Live Shopping Week, which featured Garth Brooks selling exclusive merchandise from his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk. The event was a huge hit, and now Adams is ready to continue the shopping extravaganza.

Throughout the rest of the week, there will be even more exciting livestreams to look forward to. Angela Simmons will be offering special discounts on her Angela’s Cakes mixes, while Jordin Sparks will be showcasing her favorite gifts from Walmart. Sammy Wilk and Akon will also join in with brand-new merchandise drops, and Priscilla Block will offer exclusive bundles featuring her Hey Jack T-shirt and Hooche trucker hat.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. An additional bonus livestream will feature Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars, offering up exclusive tour merch, a holiday collection, tour tickets, and special VIP packages to celebrate the band’s latest album.

All of these livestreams are made possible talkshoplive, the innovative online platform that combines livestreaming with a seamless shopping experience. With talkshoplive, anyone can tune in and make purchases, making it the ultimate one-stop shop for all your holiday shopping needs.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable shopping experience with Tayshia Adams and some of your favorite celebrities. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab exclusive merchandise and unique gifts this holiday season.