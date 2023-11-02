Newcomer Taylor Tomlinson Set to Revolutionize Late-Night TV with “After Midnight”

Stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson is about to make history as the sole female host of a late-night television series. Tomlinson has been announced as the host of the upcoming CBS show “After Midnight,” which will follow “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” With Colbert also on board as an executive producer, this new series is set to bring a fresh and dynamic perspective to late-night television.

Tomlinson’s selection as the host of “After Midnight” marks a significant departure from the traditionally male-dominated late-night circuit. While she herself acknowledges that she is not yet a household name, Tomlinson brings a youthful energy and a keen understanding of online trends that will undoubtedly resonate with viewers. Her relatable and humorous content has already gained her a substantial following on social media, with more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok.

This opportunity comes at an exciting time for Tomlinson, as she approaches her 30th birthday. Having begun her stand-up career at the young age of 16, she has honed her comedic skills over the years and is now ready to take on the late-night stage. Her achievements include two Netflix specials, appearances on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” and a successful national stand-up tour.

With “After Midnight,” Tomlinson aims to bring her unique perspective to late-night television, offering a platform for diverse voices and injecting a fresh energy into the genre. As the youngest host in late-night TV history, she is poised to captivate audiences with her sharp wit and relatable humor.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the host of the new CBS late-night series “After Midnight”?

A: The host of “After Midnight” is stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson.

Q: When will “After Midnight” premiere?

A: The show is set to premiere early next year.

Q: Who will be the executive producer of “After Midnight”?

A: Stephen Colbert will serve as an executive producer for the show.

Q: How does Taylor Tomlinson’s selection as the host of “After Midnight” bring a fresh perspective to late-night television?

A: Tomlinson’s comedic style, online presence, and young age make her a unique addition to the late-night circuit, known for its predominantly male hosts.

Q: What other accomplishments has Taylor Tomlinson achieved in her career?

A: Tomlinson has appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and has starred in two Netflix specials. She also has a successful national stand-up tour.

Q: When is Taylor Tomlinson’s birthday?

A: Tomlinson’s birthday is on Saturday, making her new role a special early birthday present.