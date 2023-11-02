Taylor Tomlinson to Host New Late-Night Show on CBS

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is breaking barriers in the late-night television scene as she gears up to host her own show on CBS. After Midnight, set to premiere next year after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will make Tomlinson the only female late-night host in the US, filling the void left James Corden’s departure.

At 29 years old, Tomlinson will also become the youngest late-night host a significant margin. With two successful Netflix stand-up specials, Quarter Life Crisis and Look at You, Tomlinson has earned a loyal following on social media platforms like TikTok. However, her rise to prominence began back in 2015 when she was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Variety has also recognized her talent, listing her as one of the top 10 comics to watch after her performance at the Just for Laughs festival in 2019.

The format of After Midnight will take inspiration from Comedy Central’s @midnight With Chris Hardwick, a popular show that ran from 2013 to 2017. The series will feature a panel of comics discussing various topics and engaging in hilarious banter. The production company behind the original @midnight, Funny Or Die, will be returning to produce After Midnight, with Colbert serving as an executive producer.

Tomlinson’s new gig was announced Colbert himself during his show, where he surprised her with the news over a Zoom call. The announcement came with a screenshot capturing the moment of excitement. Reflecting on her upcoming show, Tomlinson humorously remarked, “I’ve never had a real job,” alluding to her long-standing career as a stand-up comedian.

Tomlinson’s venture as a late-night host is a significant step forward for representation in the industry. Female network comedy television hosts have been scarce in recent years, with Lilly Singh being the only notable example, temporarily replacing Carson Daly on NBC. However, Singh’s stint ended in 2021 when the show was taken off air.

With her unique comedic style, relatable storytelling, and fresh perspective, Tomlinson is poised to make a lasting impression on the late-night television landscape.

