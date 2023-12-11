Taylor Swift Inspires Cat Owners to Showcase Their Furry Friends on TikTok

Summary: Taylor Swift’s recent appearance on the cover of Time magazine has sparked a new trend on TikTok, with cat owners recreating the iconic photo with their own feline companions. The trend, known as the #taylorswiftcattrend, has gained millions of views and has become a hit among Swifties and cat lovers. While some users have gone the extra mile to recreate Swift’s exact outfit, others have simply showcased their cats in creative ways. This trend follows a previous viral TikTok trend that involved spinning pets to Swift’s song “August,” causing controversy among veterinarians and animal rights activists. Nevertheless, this new trend is less risky and has brought joy to cat lovers worldwide.

Kate, a TikTok user with no cats of her own, expressed her appreciation for the trend and confessed to watching and liking every single video. Many users have embraced the trend showcasing multiple cats and rating their photogenic qualities. Despite the stereotype of cats being uncooperative, some owners have managed to capture perfect shots of their furry friends, even claiming that their cats were winking at the camera.

Ragdoll cats, like Taylor Swift’s Benjamin Button, have been hailed as the perfect companions for this trend due to their cuddliness and tendency to go limp when held. However, other cat breeds have also participated, proving that any cat can be iconic. It seems that Taylor Swift herself would approve of this trend, as she has previously shared her love for her feline companions named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.

Cat owners across the globe are embracing this trend and showing off their beloved pets on TikTok. Whether they are recreating Swift’s look or simply capturing their cats’ natural charm, the #taylorswiftcattrend has provided a delightful way for cat owners to connect and share their furry friends with the world.