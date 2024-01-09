Taylor Swift Denies Speculations About Sexuality and Secret Marriage

Taylor Swift’s team has expressed frustration over an opinion piece published the New York Times that speculates about the singer’s sexuality. The article suggested that Swift has been dropping hints about being queer throughout her career. However, Swift has repeatedly denied being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In her prologue for the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album, Swift explained her preference for surrounding herself with women to deter public inquiries about her romantic life. She stated that she chose to focus on herself, her music, her growth, and her female friendships. The singer also addressed the topic in a 2019 Vogue interview, expressing her reluctance to advocate for a community she does not identify with.

The opinion piece in the New York Times compiled a list of alleged evidence, pointing to Swift’s artistry as indicators of her solidarity with the queer community. It suggested that dying her hair in the colors of the bisexual pride flag in the music video for “You Need To Calm Down” was an example of this.

Furthermore, Swift’s representative recently spoke out against rumors of a secret marriage between the singer and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Denying the claims, the representative criticized the dissemination of fabricated lies and called for accountability in spreading such falsehoods.

Taylor Swift continues to focus on her music and artistic expression while dealing with unwarranted speculations about her personal life. As a highly successful artist, it is unfortunate that she faces invasive and untrue scrutiny.