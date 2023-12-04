Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift: A Bond Strengthened Feline Friends

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay recently introduced her new cat, Karma, to the world, and the internet can’t get enough of the heartwarming connection between Hargitay and her dear friend Taylor Swift.

Sharing a delightful photo of Karma on Instagram, Hargitay revealed that she named her feline companion after a lyric from Swift’s track “Karma.” Swift, who is famously known for her love of cats, expressed her excitement, leaving a heartfelt comment on the post. Their long-standing friendship and mutual admiration have now come full circle with Karma’s introduction.

Interestingly, this is not the first time their lives have intertwined through their feline friends. Back in 2014, Swift named one of her cats Olivia Benson after Hargitay’s beloved character on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The connection between them deepened when Swift invited Hargitay to appear in her iconic “Bad Blood” music video in 2015. These shared moments have solidified their bond, built on a foundation of support, admiration, and a love for cats.

Mariska Hargitay has always shown unwavering support for Taylor Swift. She has attended a multitude of Swift’s concerts, even joining her on stage as a celebrity guest during the 1989 World Tour. Most recently, Hargitay attended the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film with her daughter Amaya in October, demonstrating their enduring friendship.

In an interview, Hargitay spoke glowingly about Swift, describing her as a “magicmaker” and highlighting the positive influence she has on her young fans. Their bond has stood the test of time, and Hargitay expressed immense gratitude for being a part of Swift’s journey.

FAQ:

1. Why did Mariska Hargitay name her cat Karma?

– Mariska Hargitay named her cat Karma after a lyric from Taylor Swift’s track “Karma.”

2. Did Taylor Swift name her cat after Mariska Hargitay?

– Yes, Taylor Swift named one of her cats Olivia Benson after Mariska Hargitay’s character on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

3. How did Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift’s friendship strengthen?

– Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift’s friendship has grown stronger through their shared love for cats, with Hargitay supporting Swift at concerts and appearing in her music videos.