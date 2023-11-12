Taylor Swift’s Show in Buenos Aires Postponed, Prompting Unusual Airline Response

Taylor Swift has made headlines once again, but this time it’s not just for her music. The popstar recently announced that her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, scheduled for Friday, would be postponed until Sunday due to heavy rain. This unexpected change in plans led to an unusual response from LATAM Airlines, the largest carrier in South America.

In an effort to accommodate Swift’s fans, LATAM Airlines announced that it would waive ticket-change fees and differences in fare for customers with flights from Buenos Aires for Saturday or Sunday. This flexible policy allows travelers to fly anytime until November 17, giving them the opportunity to attend the rescheduled concert. While airlines often add extra flights for high-profile events, it is highly uncommon for them to waive change fees and fares in the case of a concert cancellation or postponement.

Industry executives have pointed out that this unique response from LATAM Airlines is a testament to Taylor Swift’s influence and the impact of her tour on various industries. Not only has her tour driven bookings for airlines but also for hotels and other sectors. It shows the immense popularity and ability of artists like Swift to drive significant consumer behavior.

However, some customers have expressed frustration with the airline, stating that they had difficulty finding available seats and claiming that they were informed about the waiver too late. LATAM Airlines has not commented on whether they will be adding additional flights to accommodate the influx of passengers.

Despite the challenges faced both Swift’s fans and the airline, this incident highlights the power of music and the unexpected ways it can create ripples in various industries. It’s a reminder that even something as simple as a concert can have far-reaching impacts beyond entertainment.

