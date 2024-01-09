Taylor Swift: From NFL Impact to Golden Globe Hopes

Taylor Swift has undeniably become one of the most influential figures in recent years, and her impact has extended to the NFL ever since her relationship with Travis Kelce, the player for the Kansas City Chiefs, became public. However, it’s not just their romance that has brought attention to both of them individually. As Taylor Swift’s popularity continues to soar, her recent film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” documenting part of her 2023 tour, has been nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at The Golden Globes.

Feeding off Taylor Swift’s immense following, The Golden Globes saw an opportunity to capitalize on her popularity. In their latest ad, the singer makes an appearance in a snippet from a past awards show. This move has only served to build anticipation among Taylor Swift’s fans, commonly known as “Swifties,” who are eagerly wondering who will accompany her to the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Although Travis Kelce will also be in California, he will not be attending the Golden Globe ceremony. With a game scheduled between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on the same day, Kelce will be returning to Missouri with his team immediately after the game.

While Taylor Swift’s presence in the NFL has undoubtedly had a positive impact, a survey conducted the Marist Institute reveals that opinions differ. The vast majority of Americans and professional football fans believe that her influence has been beneficial to the league, with her “Swifties” boosting ticket sales and ratings. However, there is a fair share of voices opposing her involvement as well.

As Taylor Swift eagerly awaits the results of the Golden Globe Awards, it’s worth noting that she has been nominated in the past, but has yet to secure a win. Could this year be a turning point for the acclaimed singer? The answer lies in the anticipation building around the upcoming ceremony.