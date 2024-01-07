Taylor Swift’s Friends Dismiss Claims of Closeted Lesbianism

In response to a controversial New York Times article that raised questions about Taylor Swift’s sexuality, the singer’s close friends have come forward to vehemently deny the claims. The 5,000-word essay attempted to find “hairpins” or clues in Swift’s back-catalogue and performances that suggested she might be homosexual. However, those who know Swift well have expressed their outrage at this invasive speculation.

The article pointed to Swift’s choice of colors during her “Lover Era” in 2019, which included pastel blue, purple, and pink, as evidence of her connection to the bisexual pride flag. It also mentioned her video release on Lesbian Visibility Day, in which she is seen dancing at a Pride parade and turning down a man’s marriage proposal in favor of adopting a pet cat. Additionally, Swift has been known to wear dresses adorned with rainbow motifs and has depicted herself as trapped in closets in her artwork.

Despite these observations, Swift has consistently asserted that she is a straight ally of the LGBT community. She is currently in a relationship with Travis Kelce, an NFL star with the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift has previously dated a number of high-profile celebrities, including musicians, DJs, and actors.

Close friends of the singer expressed their frustration over the article’s attempt to “out” Swift without her consent. They argued that similar scrutiny is not applied to male artists whose sexuality is questioned fans. One friend highlighted the double standards, stating that there seems to be no boundaries some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive and inappropriate it is.

The article has sparked a wider discussion about the ethics of discussing a celebrity’s sexuality against their public declarations. While some argue that it is gossip-fueled and salacious, others believe it is important to acknowledge and discuss these identity narratives with respect.

In conclusion, the assertions made in the New York Times article suggesting Taylor Swift’s closeted lesbianism have been strongly contested her friends. They argue that the article goes beyond boundaries and invades her privacy, reiterating Swift’s position as an ally to the LGBT community while maintaining her heterosexuality.