Taylor Swift Shines in Affordable Jewelry from Mazin Jewels

Taylor Swift is known for her extravagant red carpet looks adorned with expensive jewelry. However, lately, she has been embracing more affordable pieces from the female-founded brand Mazin Jewels. Designer Lily Nizam shares, “I sent Taylor a bunch of stuff through her stylist’s team, and it’s just so amazing that she keeps wearing it.”

Among the pieces Swift has been spotted wearing is the crystal-embellished Chain Link Necklace, which retails for just $70. When Swift first wore it, Nizam recalls, “Within minutes, it was just insane, the orders that were coming in.” The success was unexpected, but Nizam has managed to handle the surge of orders.

In addition to the Chain Link Necklace, Swift has also been seen wearing other Mazin Jewels pieces, such as the Toggle Clasp Necklace, Open Rivet Ring, and Pavé Snake Ring. Each of these pieces is reasonably priced, allowing more people to afford them.

Nizam explains her decision to keep the prices affordable, saying, “A lot of people [ask me], ‘Why don’t you raise the prices?’ And I’m like, ‘No, because a lot of people can’t afford it.'” The designer understands the hesitation of purchasing jewelry that exceeds the $100 mark and aims to offer reasonably priced options.

Despite her success and wealth, Swift continues to support and wear smaller brands like Mazin Jewels. Nizam praises Swift’s humble nature, saying that it’s one of the reasons she has achieved the success she has today.

Mazin Jewels has received attention not only from Swift but also from other celebrities like Katy Perry, Kerry Clarkson, and Sofía Vergara. Their collection features a range of affordable pieces, from petite evil eye studs to chain-accented hoop earrings.

