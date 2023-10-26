New Article: Taylor Swift Teases Surprise Music on Instagram

Swifties, known for their keen observation skills, have caught on to a series of intriguing clues on Taylor Swift’s Instagram that suggest surprise music might be on the way. As Swift gears up for the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on October 27, fans have been dissecting her recent Instagram story posts to uncover the hidden messages.

In one post from October 24, Swift shared a handwritten note that reads: “Let’s fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later, I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters.” This cryptic message seems to allude to her upcoming re-release.

The following day, on October 25, Swift posted another handwritten note with alternating colors. It reads: “Aquamarine, Moonlit swimming pool, what if, All I need is you.” Fans were quick to notice that the different colors may signify different writing tools. And Swift has previously revealed that she mentally categorizes her songs into three groups: “Fountain Pen,” “Quill Pen,” and “Glitter Gel Pen,” based on the writing tool she envisions using when scribbling them down.

The third post, shared on October 26, states: “I broke my own heart, Cause you were too polite to do it.” This poetic line adds to the mystery surrounding Swift’s plans.

Theory No. 1 proposes the possibility of bonus tracks being included in “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” The alternating colors in the second post may be a clue that these additional tracks exist. In previous re-recordings, Swift has included songs “from the vault” that didn’t make it onto the original album. Fans speculate that the other two posts could be lyrics from these surprise tracks or from the five vault tracks Swift has already revealed.

Theory No. 2 takes it a step further and suggests that the handwritten lines correspond to guest artists on the alleged additional tracks. Based on the distinct handwriting and symbols, some fans believe “what if” could be Harry Styles, while “Moonlit swimming pool” hints at Kendrick Lamar.

Although there is no confirmation from Swift or the rumored artists regarding these theories, Swifties are excitedly awaiting the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and speculating about what surprises may be in store.

FAQ:

Q: What does “Taylor’s Version” refer to?

A: “Taylor’s Version” refers to the re-recordings of Taylor Swift’s earlier albums, which she is releasing as part of her effort to regain control of her music catalog.

Q: What are vault tracks?

A: Vault tracks are unreleased songs that were recorded during the original album’s sessions but did not make it onto the final tracklist.

Q: Who are the rumored guest artists for the bonus tracks?

A: Based on fan theories, Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar are speculated to be the guest artists on the potential bonus tracks, but this has not been confirmed.