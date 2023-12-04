New Beauty Favorites of Celebrities: Products Worth Trying

Celebrities always seem to have flawless beauty looks that leave us in awe. While they have access to top skincare treatments and makeup artists, their go-to products also play a significant role in achieving their signature glows. Luckily for us, many of these celebrity-backed beauty products are more affordable than we may think, especially during Sephora’s Holiday Sale.

During this sale, which runs until December 10, you can enjoy 20 percent off your purchase with the code YAYGIFTING. To take advantage of this fantastic opportunity, all you need to do is become a Beauty Insider member, and signing up is free.

Now is the perfect time to try out those coveted products you’ve been eyeing for a while. Whether you’re interested in the Rare Beauty liquid blush loved Vanessa Hudgens or want to recreate Sofia Richie’s wedding makeup, there’s no better time to add them to your cart.

Here are some of the celebrity-favorite beauty products that are worth trying:

1. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: This cult-favorite lip mask, loved celebs like Kaia Gerber, leaves lips irresistibly soft and moisturized.

2. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush: These blendable and pigmented blushes, adored Vanessa Hudgens, can be used on cheeks, eyes, and lips for a versatile makeup look.

3. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment: This serum, recommended Drew Barrymore, exfoliates the skin, targeting pores, dark spots, and fine lines for a youthful complexion.

4. TOM FORD Tobacco Vanille: Taylor Swift’s signature scent, this perfume combines spicy ginger and tobacco with creamy vanilla for an intoxicating fragrance.

5. Hourglass Vanish™ Seamless Finish Foundation Stick: Sofia Richie Grainge’s holy grail foundation stick provides hydrating, long-wearing, and full coverage, perfect for fall makeup looks.

6. Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum: Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston swear this retinol serum for its effectiveness in improving skin texture and appearance.

7. OLEHENRIKSEN Dewtopia 20% PHA/AHA Retexturizing Night Serum: Issa Rae’s go-to nightly serum helps achieve clear, glowy, and smooth skin with its exfoliating AHAs and PHAs.

8. KILIAN Paris Love, Don’t Be Shy: Rumored to be Rihanna’s signature scent, this gourmand fragrance blends orange blossom, vanilla, and marshmallow for a delightful aroma.

9. Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40: This sunscreen offers sun protection without the white cast or greasiness, making it a must-try for anyone in need of a reliable sunscreen.

Take advantage of Sephora’s Holiday Sale and treat yourself to the beauty products loved your favorite celebrities. Whether you want to achieve a glowing complexion, a flawless makeup look, or a signature scent, these products are sure to impress.

