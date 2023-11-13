Sports fans can be fiercely loyal and quick to form grudges, as proven once again when Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, became the target of their anger. It all started when photos emerged of Scott chatting animatedly with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, at one of Taylor’s concerts in Argentina. While it might seem innocent enough, the controversy arose from Scott wearing a Chiefs lanyard, igniting the rage of Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Known to be an avowed Eagles fan, Scott’s apparent change of allegiance did not sit well with supporters of the National Conference Eastern Division team. Fans wasted no time in expressing their disappointment, accusing the Swift family of being “sellouts” and speculating that Travis was trying to convert them to Chiefs fans. Even Travis’s brother, Jason, chimed in pointing out the irony of Scott switching loyalties after the Chiefs’ victory over the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

However, it’s worth noting that Travis’s trip to Argentina was not just a mere show of support for his girlfriend. With the Chiefs having ae week in the 2024 NFL season, he took the opportunity to spend time with Taylor and attend the first leg of her highly-anticipated “Eras Tour.” The couple’s public displays of affection, including a now-infamous kiss, further fueled media attention.

As Taylor’s world tour continues, questions arise about the future of her relationship with Travis. With their busy schedules, only time will tell if their budding romance can withstand the demands of their respective careers. Until then, sports fans will undoubtedly continue to monitor Scott’s choice of team affiliation and eagerly anticipate any further developments in this celebrity love story.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why were fans angry at Scott Swift?

Fans were angry at Scott Swift because he was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard, which made Philadelphia Eagles fans accuse him of being a “sellout” and questioned his loyalty to the Eagles.

2. Why did Travis Kelce go to Argentina?

Travis Kelce went to Argentina to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during the first leg of her international “Eras Tour.” He took advantage of the Chiefs’e week in the 2024 NFL season to make the trip.

3. Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

There is no official confirmation of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being engaged. Fans have speculated about the possibility, but only time will tell what the future holds for their relationship.