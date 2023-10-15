Taylor Swift Concert Film Tops Box Office, Boosting Struggling Theaters

The concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has dominated the weekend box office, earning an estimated $95 million to $97 million in North American theaters. This victory is significant as it comes at a time when theaters are grappling with delays caused an ongoing actor’s strike, resulting in major fall releases being postponed. The loss from these delays is predicted to reach $1.6 billion in worldwide box office receipts. Additionally, the box office in North America is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, with a 17 percent decrease compared to 2019.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” opened in 3,855 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, and also garnered an estimated $31 million to $33 million internationally. The film showcases performances from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, featuring around 40 songs from Swift’s past 10 albums. Unlike traditional concert films, this movie solely captures onstage performances without any behind-the-scenes footage.

Swift partnered directly with AMC Theaters to distribute the film,passing the traditional studio system. With the deal, she earns 57 percent of ticket revenue, which amounted to around $55 million for the opening weekend. Tickets for the film were priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors, paying homage to Swift’s birth year and favorite number, respectively.

The success of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has raised questions about the future of audience attendance at theaters. David A. Gross, a film consultant, expressed uncertainty, stating that the box office is entering uncharted territory. However, Elizabeth Frank, EVP of Programming at AMC, is optimistic and expects the film to draw large audiences for weeks to come.

The next notable film releases include Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of a Flower Moon” and Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” but these films are not likely to overlap with the audience of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”