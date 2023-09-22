Taylor Swift’s Call to Action Sparks Surge in Voter Registrations

On National Voter Registration Day, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to encourage her 272 million followers to register to vote. Swift, who has been active in using her platform to promote political engagement in recent years, shared a link to the non-profit organization Vote.org and urged her fans to use their voices in the upcoming elections.

The response was overwhelming. After Swift’s post, Vote.org saw a staggering increase in website traffic, with an average of 13,000 users every half hour. Nick Morrow, communications director for Vote.org, commended Swift for her influence, stating that her reputation as a mastermind was well-earned.

Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey later revealed that Swift’s posts resulted in 35,000 new voter registrations, marking a 22.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. Moreover, there was a remarkable 115 percent increase in registrations among 18-year-olds. Additionally, 50,000 users were able to verify their registration status.

Swift’s history of political activism has been a departure from her initial reluctance to publicly share her political beliefs. In 2018, she publicly supported Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and criticized his Republican opponent, citing LGBTQ and women’s rights as key factors in her decision.

Her endorsement of President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign further solidified her message of social and political engagement. Swift has used her enormous platform to advocate for issues she believes in and empower her fans to have their voices heard.

With her call to action, Taylor Swift has demonstrated the significant impact that celebrities can have on inspiring political participation among their fans. The surge in voter registrations after her Instagram post serves as a testament to the power of celebrity influence in driving social change.

