Taylor Swift’s Friend Abigail Anderson Shows Support for Her Romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s close friend, Abigail Anderson, has given her seal of approval to Swift’s blossoming relationship with Travis Kelce in a unique and subtle way. Anderson, who has been friends with Swift since high school, recently liked an Instagram post E! News that showcased Kelce attending Swift’s performance in Argentina.

The post highlighted a playful moment during the concert when Swift altered the lyrics of her song “Karma” to reference Kelce instead of her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. In a show of support, Anderson silently acknowledged her friend’s new love interest liking the post. This subtle gesture did not go unnoticed Swift’s dedicated fan base, with many expressing their appreciation for Anderson’s positive stance on the relationship.

Known for keeping their friendship mostly private, Swift and Anderson have a long and enduring bond. Anderson even made a cameo in Swift’s song “Fifteen,” where she sang about a heartbreak both of them experienced. Swift attended Anderson’s wedding in 2017 as a bridesmaid and reportedly delivered a lively speech. While it remains unclear if Swift was present at Anderson’s second wedding in 2022, their friendship continues to thrive.

Despite some reservations from friends, such as Selena Gomez, who reportedly views the romance as “moving too fast,” Swift and Kelce have been enjoying their time together. They recently shared their first public kiss during Swift’s concert in Argentina, a significant moment that solidified their evolving relationship.

With Anderson subtly but firmly showing her support, it appears that Swift has her friend’s blessing as she continues to explore her romance with Kelce. The approval from those closest to her is likely to give Swift even more confidence as she navigates this new chapter in her personal life.

FAQ