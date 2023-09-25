Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Are They Really Dating?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the center of dating rumors recently, but their actions on Instagram seem to suggest otherwise. Despite being seen together at a Kansas City Chiefs game and leaving together in a group, the two celebrities do not follow each other on the popular photo-sharing platform.

Speculation of a possible romance between Swift and Kelce began when the Grammy Award-winning singer was spotted sitting next to the tight end’s mother during a Chiefs game. The rumor mill kicked into high gear when Swift and Kelce were seen leaving together after the game, heading to an exclusive after-party in downtown Kansas City.

According to reports, the duo allegedly rented out an entire venue so they could celebrate their victory in private. Witnesses claimed that Swift and Kelce were very affectionate throughout the night, further fueling the dating rumors.

However, their lack of interaction on Instagram raises questions about the nature of their relationship. With Swift boasting a massive following on the platform and Kelce being a high-profile athlete, it is surprising that they have yet to become digital friends.

Of course, it’s important to remember that following or not following someone on social media does not necessarily indicate the status of a romantic relationship. It is possible that Swift and Kelce simply prefer to keep their personal lives private and separate from their online presence.

Whatever the case may be, fans will surely be keeping a close eye on Swift and Kelce’s interactions in the future to see if their Instagram activity aligns with their real-life connection.

