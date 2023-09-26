Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: No Instagram Follow, but Dating Rumors Still Afloat

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town due to recent dating rumors. However, despite their real-life interactions, the two celebrities have not followed each other on Instagram.

Last Sunday, Swift accompanied Kelce’s mother in the Kansas City Chiefs’ suite during their game. After the game, they were seen leaving together, allegedly to celebrate their victory at an after-party. According to reports, the pair even rented out a rooftop venue to ensure their privacy.

Although Swift and Kelce were spotted together and seemed “very affectionate” throughout the evening, they still refrain from following each other on Instagram. This has only fueled the speculation surrounding their relationship status.

This is not the first time Kelce has made his interest in Swift known. In an earlier podcast episode called “New Heights,” he admitted to attempting to approach Swift during her Eras Tour, where he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. Unfortunately, his attempt was unsuccessful.

As for the current situation, it is unclear why Swift and Kelce have not connected on Instagram. Perhaps they prefer to keep their personal lives private or simply have not gotten around to it. Regardless, fans and tabloids continue to speculate about the nature of their relationship.

