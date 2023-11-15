Taylor Swift to Celebrate Thanksgiving with Family After Eras Tour in Rio

Taylor Swift, the renowned singer-songwriter, is set to make a heartfelt return home for Thanksgiving following her electrifying Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming performance in Sao Paulo on November 24, Swift has made it a priority to spend quality time with her beloved family during the festive holiday.

While rumors circulate about her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joining her for Thanksgiving, speculation remains unconfirmed. Nevertheless, Kelce, the star player for the Kansas City Chiefs, showed his support attending Swift’s concert in Argentina. Despite the possibility of being unable to celebrate Thanksgiving together, as Kelce’s team has a crucial match against the Raiders in Las Vegas on November 26, his presence at the concert adds excitement to their blossoming relationship.

During her noteworthy concert, Swift playfully incorporated references to Kelce, captivating the audience with her creativity. Altering the lyrics of her song “Karma,” she cheekily hinted at their connection. In the midst of her performance of “Lover,” Swift couldn’t help but gaze adoringly at Kelce and even leapt into his arms offstage, creating an unforgettable moment for fans.

Meanwhile, Kelce’s mother, Donna, was spotted enjoying Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie with her friends in Florida. This familial connection further solidifies the bond between Swift and the football star, highlighting their shared experiences as they navigate their newfound romance.

It’s worth noting that Swift has a history of celebrating Thanksgiving abroad during her tours, including memorable moments in Tokyo in 2021, New Zealand in 2013, and Australia in 2015. After the Thanksgiving festivities, Swift will continue to captivate audiences around the world as she showcases her unparalleled talent on the Eras Tour.

