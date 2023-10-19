Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” Breaks Records, but How Long Will It Be in Cinemas?

Taylor Swift’s concert movie, “The Eras Tour,” has already made history with a staggering $123.5 million opening weekend worldwide. It has become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time, and fans are sure to flock to the cinemas for repeat viewings, further boosting its box office earnings. However, due to its unique release strategy, the film is only screening on Thursdays to Sundays, leaving many wondering how long it will stay in cinemas and when it will be available for streaming.

“The Eras Tour” was released in cinemas on October 13, after some preview screenings in the United States on October 12, and it has an exclusive four-week theatrical run. While the movie is not scheduled for most weekdays, there will be additional showtimes on October 19-22, October 26-29, and November 2-5, providing audiences with 12 extra days to catch the film in theaters. It’s worth noting that there may be additional showtimes beyond November 5 if the film continues to be popular.

As for its streaming availability, currently, the only place to watch “The Eras Tour” is in the cinema. There is no confirmed digital release date for the movie, and it’s unclear when it will be available on streaming platforms. The film has a unique distribution deal with AMC Theatres,passing major distributors in the US. According to Puck News, there is an agreed 13-week exclusive theatrical window, which suggests that the earliest streaming release would be in January. However, there is no streaming deal in place at the moment.

While previous Taylor Swift movies ended up on Netflix and Disney+, there is no guarantee that either streaming service will acquire the rights for “The Eras Tour.” It’s also possible that there won’t be a home release until after the tour concludes in 2024.

In conclusion, “The Eras Tour” will be in cinemas until November 5, and its streaming availability remains uncertain. Fans eager to see the film will need to head to the theater over the next three weekends, and the wait for a digital release may extend until early next year.

