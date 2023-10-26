Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Boosts Music Streams and Sales

Taylor Swift’s recently released concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has generated a surge in streams and sales of her music during the Oct. 13-19 tracking week, ultimately resulting in gains and re-entries for her catalog on the Billboard charts dated Oct. 28.

According to Luminate, Swift’s collection of songs earned an impressive 369.3 million official on-demand U.S. streams during the Oct. 13-19 period, marking a significant 22% increase from the previous week’s 302.3 million streams.

Alongside the surge in streaming, digital song sales of Swift’s music skyrocketed 275%, soaring from 25,000 downloads to 94,000. Additionally, album sales witnessed a notable 7% leap from 51,000 to 55,000.

The release of Taylor Swift’s concert film notably impacted specific songs from her catalog. “Cruel Summer” from her album ‘Lover’ emerged as a standout, topping the multimetric Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song experienced a 35% increase in streams, totaling 18.6 million plays. The boost was partly attributed to the release of two newly remixed versions of the track on Oct. 19, one from the Eras Tour and another LP Giobbi.

Contributing to the overall catalog gains, “Anti-Hero” from 2022’s ‘Midnights’ witnessed a 12% rise with 9.6 million streams, while “Blank Space” from 2014’s ‘1989’ secured third place with 7.8 million streams, up 18%.

Thanks to the success of the concert film, Taylor Swift’s music made appearances across various genre-specific Billboard charts. Songs from her albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore,’ including “Cardigan,” “August,” “Willow,” and “Champagne Problems,” managed to enter the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. “Cardigan” topped the group at No. 12, accruing 5.7 million streams and experiencing a 17% increase.

The impact of the concert film also extended to Swift’s albums, with ‘Lover’ claiming the eighth spot on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 52,000 equivalent album units (a 36% increase). ‘Midnights’ secured the ninth place with 51,000 units (a 20% increase), while ‘Folklore,’ ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),’ and ‘1989’ all secured spots within the top 20.

FAQs

1. How did Taylor Swift’s concert film impact her music streams and sales?

Taylor Swift’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, led to a significant increase in streams and sales of her music. Streams rose 22%, reaching 369.3 million plays during the Oct. 13-19 tracking week, while digital song sales jumped 275% from 25,000 to 94,000 downloads. Album sales also saw a 7% increase.

2. Which song from Taylor Swift’s catalog experienced the highest increase in streams?

“Cruel Summer” from the album ‘Lover’ topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and witnessed a 35% increase in streams, accumulating 18.6 million plays. The song was further boosted the release of two newly remixed versions.

3. Did Taylor Swift’s concert film impact her presence on other Billboard charts?

Yes, the concert film resulted in Taylor Swift’s songs appearing on various genre-specific Billboard charts. Songs from ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ made it onto the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and “Cardigan” placed at No. 12 with a 17% increase in streams.

4. How did Taylor Swift’s albums perform on the Billboard 200 chart?

Taylor Swift’s albums experienced a boost on the Billboard 200 chart. ‘Lover’ secured the eighth spot with a 36% increase in equivalent album units, followed ‘Midnights’ at No. 9 with a 20% increase. ‘Folklore,’ ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),’ and ‘1989’ also made it into the top 20.

Sources: Billboard (billboard.com)