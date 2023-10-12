Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Unite in Epic Twitter Stan Wars Truce

Pop superstars Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have officially put an end to the Twitter stan wars. Swift shared a video of her and Beyoncé posing together at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, captioned with heartfelt appreciation for the music icon’s influence on her career.

The video, posted on both Twitter and Instagram, shows Swift and Beyoncé sitting together and sharing popcorn in the theater. In the caption, Swift expressed how she’s grateful for the impact Beyoncé has had on her life and how the singer has taught her and other artists to break rules and defy industry norms.

Swift also referred to Beyoncé’s “generosity of spirit” and praised her resilience and versatility. She described the moment of their meeting as an “actual fairytale.”

The premiere of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film took place on October 11 in Los Angeles. Celebrities like Adam Sandler, Mariska Hargitay, and Simu Liu were among those in attendance. Swift addressed each theater individually, expressing that this tour has been the most electric experience of her life.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is set to release her own concert film, Renaissance: A Film Beyoncé, with AMC on December 1. The film will provide a glimpse into Beyoncé’s life on tour, both on stage and behind the scenes, with special appearances her family and loved ones.

Both Swift and Beyoncé negotiated deals with AMC to receive more than 50% of the worldwide grosses in ticket sales for their respective concert films.

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film Beyoncé are currently on sale, while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premieres in theaters on October 13.

Sources: Variety