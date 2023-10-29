Taylor Swift Makes Streaming History with “Taylor’s Version” of “1989”

Taylor Swift continues to make waves in the pop music industry with her latest achievement. Spotify announced on Friday that Swift’s re-recording of her 2014 album “1989,” titled “Taylor’s Version,” has become the most streamed album in a single day this year. This feat not only marks the popularity of Swift’s music but also the power of artist control and ownership.

“Taylor’s Version” is a new edition of Swift’s original 2014 LP, which featured her iconic hit “Shake It Off.” The original album sold an impressive 9 million copies in the U.S. and earned Swift a Grammy for album of the year. The re-recording includes all 13 songs from the original album and five previously unreleased tracks, providing fans with both a nostalgic and fresh listening experience.

Since 2021, Swift has embarked on the journey of re-recording her early albums. This decision came after the sale of her previous label, Big Machine Records, to music manager Scooter Braun. The sale granted Braun the rights to Swift’s masters, giving him the ability to profit from licensing them for various platforms. Frustrated with this loss of control over her music, Swift took matters into her own hands reclaiming her songs through re-recordings.

This move not only allows Swift to regain ownership of her music but also serves as a message to artists everywhere about the importance of artistic control and the value of one’s creative work. Swift’s determination to make her art truly her own demonstrates her commitment to authenticity and artistic integrity.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Taylor Swift re-recording her albums?

A: Taylor Swift is re-recording her albums to regain ownership and control of her music after the sale of her previous label, Big Machine Records.

Q: What is the significance of “Taylor’s Version”?

A: “Taylor’s Version” represents a new edition of Swift’s original album “1989” and showcases her commitment to reclaiming her music and artistic control.

Q: How does this achievement reflect Taylor Swift’s values?

A: This achievement reflects Taylor Swift’s values of ​​authenticity, artistic integrity, and the importance of owning and controlling her creative work.