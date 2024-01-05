Travis Kelce’s Football Commitments Prevent Him from Joining Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Summary: While Taylor Swift is set to dazzle at the Golden Globes, her boyfriend Travis Kelce won’t be her side. As an NFL star for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce’s focus remains on the upcoming football playoffs. Despite both being in Los Angeles, he will be on the field battling it out against the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium. After the game, Kelce will return to Kansas City with his team, ruling out any chances of attending the star-studded award ceremony or its glamorous after-parties.

Taylor Swift, the iconic music sensation, is receiving her first Golden Globe nomination in the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her highly successful film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” The movie, which chronicles her tour adventures, has been a box office sensation, surpassing all expectations with over $250 million in revenue. With this exceptional performance, it’s on track to potentially become the highest-grossing concert film of all time, aiming to surpass Michael Jackson’s “This Is It.”

Despite missing the Golden Globes in 2023, this year’s event anticipates a full turnout of A-list celebrities as the industry bounces back from strikes that halted Hollywood activities. Swift last attended the awards in 2020 when she was nominated for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the film “Cats.” While she arrived without her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, they reunited during the event.

In 2024, Swift faces fierce competition from blockbuster films such as “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The Golden Globes, now airing on CBS following NBC’s withdrawal due to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy, promises a night of recognition and celebration for the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, it remains uncertain whether Kelce will play in the upcoming game, as Coach Andy Reid has been tight-lipped about his plans to rest key players, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.