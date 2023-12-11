Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Enjoy Stylish Girls’ Night Out

Summary: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez recently had a night out with fellow Hollywood friends, including Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoe Kravitz. The girl crew gathered at Lucali, a popular pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, showcasing their individual takes on winter layering and fashion. While Swift sported a cropped leather jacket and knee-high boots, Gomez looked glamorous in a snake-print coat and matching miniskirt. Kravitz kept it cool with a tan coat, Taylor-Joy opted for a sophisticated black ensemble, and Delevingne brought a business casual vibe. This fun outing comes on the heels of Gomez’s reveal of her new relationship with producer Benny Blanco on Instagram.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez recently enjoyed a stylish evening out with their Hollywood pals, including Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoe Kravitz. They chose Lucali, a renowned pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, as the backdrop for their girls’ night.

Each member of the group showcased their unique fashion sense and approach to winter layering. Swift, often hailed as the preppy autumn fashion queen, was seen wearing a chic matte brown cropped leather jacket Gant, featuring cozy sherpa lining. She paired it with cherry red knee-high leather boots with a block heel. Swift completed her look with an olive green knit sweater, a plaid pleated skirt from Miu Miu, and sheer black tights. A camel leather purse added the final touch, and she stuck to her signature red lip and black winged eyeliner.

Gomez, on the other hand, donned a glamorous long snake-print coat and matching miniskirt Rejina Pyo. She kept her color palette consistent with black accents, wearing a mock neck top, sheer tights, leather thigh-high stiletto boots Stuart Weitzman, and a purse Jacquemus. Gomez styled her blonde-highlighted locks in voluminous waves with a deep side part, completing the look with a fresh red manicure and peachy pink lip.

Kravitz opted for a laidback and effortlessly cool outfit, featuring a long, boxy tan coat layered over an oversized red button-down shirt, black trousers, and matching boots. She finished off her lowkey look with a black baseball cap worn over her wavy tresses. Taylor-Joy exuded sophistication in a long black belted coat and wide-leg pants, adding some sparkle with silver pointed-toe pumps. A gray balaclava kept her warm, while a bright manicure and vibrant lipstick added pops of red.

Delevingne added a business casual flair to the mix with black pinstripe trousers and a white v-neck sweater adorned with buttons down the center. She also sported a great long coat in a deep green hue. Completing her ensemble were black cowboy boots and a black purse.

This exciting night out occurred shortly after Gomez went public with her new relationship. She shared a sweet black-and-white photo of herself lying on producer Benny Blanco’s chest on Instagram, expressing her feelings in candid comments on a fan account’s post.

