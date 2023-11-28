Love Takes Flight: Taylor Swift’s Busy Tour Schedule Keeps Her Apart from Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been soaring around the world on her 2023 Eras Tour, but unfortunately, her hectic schedule has kept her from being able to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in person. While Swift has been busy rocking stages in different countries, Kelce has been tearing up the football field as a player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift, 33, recently touched down in Kansas City, according to an exclusive source from Us Weekly. Her arrival came just one day after wrapping up her last tour show in São Paulo, Brazil. The pop star has been traveling non-stop for her tour, and she is set to continue performing in Tokyo in February 2024.

Despite not being physically present at the football games, Swift has found ways to show her support for Kelce. She recently “liked” a post on social media the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating Kelce becoming the fastest tight end in the franchise’s history to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

In return, Kelce has made his own efforts to be there for Swift. He traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, earlier this month to watch her perform and was rewarded with a special shoutout and a passionate backstage kiss.

Although they have busy schedules, the couple has made plans to navigate their long-distance relationship. According to a source, they have detailed plans for the next few months to ensure they can spend quality time together. They are determined to make their relationship as normal as possible, despite the time apart.

Kelce has also started Christmas shopping for Swift and has some special surprises in store for her. The couple has a strong connection and is excited to celebrate together. They hope to visit each other’s families before embarking on a romantic getaway.

As for their holiday plans, it seems likely that they will spend time in Swift’s Nashville home. Kelce has yet to visit her house, and he is looking forward to the experience.

While Swift’s tour keeps her busy, her love for Kelce continues to grow. Despite the physical distance, they find ways to support each other and make their relationship a priority.

