Taylor Swift’s Instagram Post Prompts Record Number of Voter Registrations

An Instagram post from Taylor Swift has resulted in a staggering 35,252 new voter registrations in the United States. The post, made on Tuesday’s National Voter Registration Day, encouraged her fans to ensure they were eligible to vote in the 2024 presidential election. Swift shared a link to the nonprofit voter registration platform, Vote.org, along with a powerful message urging her followers to use their voices in the upcoming elections.

The impact of Swift’s post was immense, as reported Nick Morrow, the communications director of Vote.org. He revealed that after Swift’s Instagram post, the site saw an average of 13,000 new users every 30 minutes. This amounts to a total of 1226 percent increase in participation during that hour. The total number of users visiting Vote.org on Tuesday reached a staggering 157,041.

CEO of Vote.org, Andrea Hailey, expressed her awe at the effect of Swift’s post. She stated that the surge in participation was unprecedented, attributing it to the influence of the pop superstar. Although Swift did not explicitly endorse a candidate in her post, she has previously voiced support for Joe Biden and criticized Donald Trump.

This significant increase in voter registrations showcases the power of celebrities to mobilize and engage young voters. Taylor Swift’s activism has been well-known, and her involvement in raising awareness about the importance of voter registration has proven to be highly effective.

Sources:

– Vote.org

– Billboard