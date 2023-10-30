Taylor Swift’s Re-Records: A Blessing in Disguise?

Taylor Swift fans were thrilled when she released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the fourth installment of her planned re-recordings. The album featured new versions of tracks that she lost the rights to in 2019, along with five bonus tracks “From the Vault.” However, an unintended consequence has emerged from the release, and it may not be music to Swift’s ears.

TMZ reports that since the release of Taylor’s Version, streams of the original 1989 album have skyrocketed. This could be seen as a setback for Swift, as the whole purpose of her re-releases is to provide fans with versions of her songs that she owns. The rights to her earlier music were acquired Scooter Braun when he purchased her previous music label, Big Machine.

Interestingly, Spotify and YouTube have reported a significant increase in streams of the original 1989 content. According to sources, Spotify saw a remarkable 12.5 million streams of the old album, with the track “Style” alone amassing over 2.5 million plays. YouTube had 2.8 million streams, mainly driven music videos for “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off.” Physical media sales, such as CDs and vinyl records, have also seen a noticeable spike.

This boost in streams and sales may come as a surprise, but it’s not necessarily a cause for concern. Billboard notes that Taylor Swift’s previous re-releases have actually had a positive effect on the playbacks of their original versions. When Red (Taylor’s Version) was released, average weekly consumption of the original 2012 album dropped 40 percent. Speak Now experienced an even more substantial decline of 59 percent after its re-release.

It seems that Swift’s strategy of re-recording her albums has been successful in redirecting fans towards the new versions she endorses. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) gained significant popularity, with almost five times the weekly consumption of the original album in the first 41 weeks of 2023. Similarly, Red (Taylor’s Version) has maintained its momentum, garnering 4.1 times the sales and streams of the non-Taylor’s Version counterpart thus far this year.

While the increased streams of the original 1989 content may not be what Swift intended, history suggests that fans will ultimately gravitate towards the versions she owns and endorses. As Swifties eagerly await the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and enjoy her concert film, they can rest assured that their favorite artist’s re-recordings will continue to captivate their hearts and ears.