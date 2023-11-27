Taylor Swift Shows Support for Travis Kelce’s Milestone on Instagram

Taylor Swift once again showed her support for NFL player Travis Kelce, this time liking an Instagram post celebrating his record-breaking achievement. Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

The Instagram post, shared the Chiefs’ official account, commended Kelce for his remarkable accomplishment and highlighted his legendary status. It didn’t take long for fans and followers, including Taylor Swift, to express their admiration hitting the “like” button.

{“post”: “url_of_the_post_image”}

Kelce’s achievement is undoubtedly impressive, considering the rich history of the Kansas City Chiefs and the many talented players who have graced the team over the years. Becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards is a testament to his exceptional skills and dedication to the sport.

Swift’s support for Kelce is not new. Earlier in the month, she expressed her appreciation for his achievements through another Instagram like. This recent interaction demonstrates her continued admiration for the NFL star and her enthusiasm for celebrating notable milestones in sports.

Kelce’s success on and off the field has garnered him a significant following, and Swift’s recognition further amplifies his accomplishments. As a popular musician, Swift’s endorsement holds weight and exposes Kelce to a wider audience beyond football enthusiasts.

FAQ:

Q: What milestone did Travis Kelce achieve?

A: Travis Kelce became the fastest player in Kansas City Chiefs history to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

Q: Who showed support for Travis Kelce on Instagram?

A: Taylor Swift liked a post celebrating Travis Kelce’s milestone on Instagram.

Q: Was this the first time Taylor Swift showed support for Travis Kelce?

A: No, this is not the first time Taylor Swift has expressed her appreciation for Travis Kelce’s achievements.