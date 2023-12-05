Taylor Swift Reunites with Travis Kelce in New York City

Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift has returned to her Tribeca apartment in New York City after a brief stay in Kansas City with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The pop star, who recently concluded her Eras Tour, was spotted boarding her private jet on Tuesday morning after spending quality time with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

While Swift’s sudden departure from Kansas City raised questions, it seems her return is not related to any urgent matter. She is currently a finalist for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year, with the winner set to be announced on Wednesday. Fans speculate that her quick return may be in connection with potential filming for the Today Show, which recently announced the finalists.

After wrapping up the South American leg of her tour, Swift had not visited her Tribeca apartment until now. Before leaving Kansas City, she made a stop at the Dogpound gym near her New York residence, indicating her plans for a relaxing break.

Swift’s return to New York City coincides with her nomination for Person of the Year, where she competes against notable figures such as Barbie, Vladimir Putin, and King Charles III. With a two-month break from the international leg of the Eras Tour, Swift is anticipated to spend the next few weeks in the Midwest with Kelce.

As her 34th birthday approaches on December 13, fans are curious if Kelce will join Swift in New York City to celebrate. Kelce was seen leaving his house on Monday morning, running errands before heading to the Chiefs training facility. Despite their busy schedules, sources suggest that the couple is eager to make the most of their time together.

During her stay in Kansas City, Swift also visited her close friend Brittany Mahomes at her mansion, indicating that the couple is settling in comfortably. With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship growing stronger, fans will be eagerly watching for any updates on their future plans.