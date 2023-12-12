Taylor Swift Makes Relationship with Travis Kelce Instagram Official

In a surprising turn of events, pop star Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a photo of herself giving a loving peck on the cheek to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The picture, posted Kelce’s barber on Instagram, shows Swift and Kelce in front of Christmas lights, with Kelce sporting a grin as he looks off camera.

The photo was taken after Sunday’s highly anticipated Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills football game, which Swift attended to support her boyfriend. The Chiefs unfortunately lost the game with a score of 17 to the Buffalo Bills’ 20. However, the defeat did not dampen the spirits of the couple, as they shared an intimate moment captured in the photograph.

Swift’s presence at the game marked the sixth one she has attended this season so far. It was her first public appearance since confirming her relationship with Kelce in an interview with Time magazine, where she was honored as their 2023 person of the year.

In the interview, Swift expressed her happiness in being able to openly support her partner during the NFL games. She brushed off concerns about being shown too much on television and potentially offending others, saying, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

Swift and Kelce’s romance blossomed during the summer, and they decided to go public with their relationship when Swift attended her first Chiefs’ game in September. Since then, fans and media have closely followed their journey as their love story continues to unfold throughout the football season and amid Swift’s ongoing “Eras Tour.”

In a humorous note, it should be clarified that an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the score of the game, with the Chiefs scoring 20 and the Bills scoring 17. The correct score is the opposite, with the Bills scoring 20 and the Chiefs scoring 17.

It seems that Swift and Kelce are not afraid to showcase their love and support for each other publicly. As fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into their relationship, it’s clear that this couple is proud of their bond and unbothered the spotlight.