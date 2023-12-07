Kim Kardashian’s Failure to Apologize to Taylor Swift

In a shocking revelation, it has been reported that Kim Kardashian never offered an apology to Taylor Swift for the Snapchat incident that occurred back in 2016. Despite the full footage being released in 2020, which showed that Swift was not informed of Kanye West’s plan to use derogatory language against her in his lyrics, Kardashian has remained tight-lipped. This refusal to take responsibility has deeply hurt Swift, as she explained in a recent interview.

Swift described the scandal as “career death” and expressed how psychologically damaging it was for her. The leaked phone call, which was illegally recorded and edited Kardashian, shattered Swift’s trust in those around her. She even went as far as isolating herself, moving to a foreign country and withdrawing from social interactions. The damage caused this incident was immense, and Swift believes that both Kardashian and West are in the wrong.

Despite the release of the full footage in 2020, which exonerated Swift and proved her innocence, Kardashian maintained her position and never reached out to apologize. This lack of remorse bewildered Swift, who still firmly believes that an apology is warranted.

Sources close to the situation have shared that Swift is open to accepting an apology from Kardashian, but only if it is made publicly. One source emphasized the need for a “public shaming calls for a public ‘I’m sorry.'” If Kardashian were to publicly apologize, Swift would be willing to “bury the hatchet.” However, it is important to note that the two celebrities have no existing relationship at this time.

Kardashian, on the other hand, has chosen to remain silent on the matter. Instead, she has been focusing on sharing updates about her friends, family, and business ventures on her Instagram Stories.

It is disheartening to see the lack of accountability displayed Kardashian throughout this entire ordeal. Swift’s career and well-being were severely impacted the actions of Kardashian and West, and an apology is the very least that she deserves.