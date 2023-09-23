Taylor Swift’s Message Encourages Thousands of New Voters

Taylor Swift used her influential platform to encourage her fans to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day. The superstar urged her young fans to speak up and make their voices heard participating in the upcoming elections. In an Instagram Stories post, Swift asked her followers if they were already registered to vote, emphasizing the power of their voices.

Furthermore, the singer provided a direct link to Vote.org, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing voter participation among historically underserved voters of color and young voters. Swift’s call to action resulted in a remarkable response — within just one hour after her Instagram post, Vote.org reported a 1,226% increase in participation on their website.

According to multiple sources, the impact of Swift’s message was significant, with 35,252 new voters registering on the same day. This marked the highest number of new registrations since 2020, representing a 23% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the number of 18-year-olds registering to vote has doubled compared to the previous year.

Taylor Swift’s dedication to advocating for voting rights has had a tangible impact on engaging young voters and ensuring their participation in the democratic process. By using her platform to raise awareness and provide easily accessible resources for voter registration, Swift has played a crucial role in empowering her fans to exercise their civic duty.

Sources: Vote.org