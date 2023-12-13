Taylor Swift Celebrates 34th Birthday in New York City

Taylor Swift is set to celebrate her 34th birthday in the bustling city of New York. The singer, who recently departed Kansas City, Missouri in her private jet, is expected to attend Time’s Person of the Year awards tonight. While her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, did not accompany her on the trip, there are rumors that he might join her in the city later.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, a friend of Kelce’s, Cheterah Jackson, gushed about the couple’s relationship. Jackson described Swift as a “sweetheart,” emphasizing her down-to-earth nature and kindness. Regarding Kelce and Swift’s connection, Jackson added that they are deeply in love and that she can envision them tying the knot in the future.

Swift and Kelce have been together for only a few months, but their relationship has remained relatively private. The couple initially started dating in secret during the summer, following Kelce’s podcast mention of Swift. Swift expressed gratitude for the time they had to get to know each other away from the public eye, debunking the rumors that their first date was at a Kansas City Chiefs’ game.

As Swift prepares to celebrate her milestone birthday in New York City, fans eagerly await sightings of the couple together at the Time’s Person of the Year awards. With their blossoming relationship and rumored birthday festivities, Swift and Kelce continue to captivate the attention of fans and media alike.