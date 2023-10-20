Where to Watch and Stream Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Movie Online

Taylor Swift has been dominating the music scene in 2023 with the release of her album “Midnights” and a re-recorded version of her 2010 album “Speak Now.” To top it off, she embarked on a highly successful tour called The Eras Tour, giving fans an unforgettable live experience. And now, fans can relive the magic with The Eras Tour movie, which hit theaters on October 13.

According to CNBC, the movie earned an impressive $92.8 million during its opening weekend, indicating the high demand to experience Taylor Swift’s concert on the big screen. But for those who missed the theatrical release or want to watch it again in the comfort of their homes, there is hope.

Based on Taylor Swift’s previous releases, like “Miss Americana” on Netflix and “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” on Disney+, it is likely that The Eras Tour movie will be available for streaming on one of these platforms. However, the exact release date for online streaming has yet to be determined.

The movie is expected to have a theatrical run until November 5, and according to Puck News, it could potentially play for up to 26 weeks. After 13 weeks past its debut, Taylor Swift has the option to sell the film to a streaming service. If this happens, the earliest online viewers can expect to watch The Eras Tour movie is January 2024.

To prepare for the release, fans should consider subscribing to either Netflix or Disney+. Netflix offers a variety of plans starting at $6.99 per month, while Disney+ also has multiple options starting at $7.99 per month. Once subscribed, viewers can visit the respective platforms and search for the movie’s title page to stream it.

In conclusion, while The Eras Tour movie is currently only available in theaters, it is highly likely that it will be released for online streaming in the future. Fans can anticipate the film to arrive on platforms like Netflix or Disney+, although specific details regarding the release date are yet to be announced.

