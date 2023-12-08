Taylor Swift’s Controversial Phone Call: A Turning Point in Her Career

In a recent interview with TIME, Taylor Swift addressed the infamous phone call with Kanye West that shook the entertainment industry. The call, which was recorded Kim Kardashian and later edited, caused a significant backlash against Swift. However, Swift has managed to turn the incident around and use it to her advantage.

During the interview, Swift revealed that she was unaware the call was being recorded, calling it a “fully manufactured frame job.” She emphasized that she did not give West permission to refer to her using derogatory language. The line that Swift was aware of, “I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” was not considered mean Swift herself. However, she was taken aback the line West ultimately used in his song, “I made that b**** famous.”

Following the distribution of the phone call, Swift faced severe backlash that took a toll on her mental health. She confessed that it pushed her to a place she had never been before, resulting in her isolating herself from others and even moving to a foreign country. Swift suspected that Kardashian had edited the phone call to portray her as a liar. She believed her career was at stake, and the negative impact would be long-lasting.

However, Swift managed to turn the tables on the incident. In her 2017 music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” she incorporated references to the phone call and the subsequent backlash she faced. This bold move allowed her to regain control of the narrative and demonstrate her resilience in the face of adversity.

While the phone call initially caused controversy and turmoil for Swift, she has proven her ability to transform negative experiences into sources of empowerment. This incident serves as a turning point in her career, showing her strength and determination to rise above the challenges thrown her way.