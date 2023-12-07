Taylor Swift Fans Express Displeasure with Kim Kardashian on Social Media

Summary: Taylor Swift fans, known as “Swifties,” have taken to social media once again to express their dissatisfaction with Kim Kardashian. This follows Swift’s recent interview with Time where she discussed her feud with Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, in 2016. Fans flooded Kardashian’s Instagram comments section with snake emojis and GIFs of Swift, showing their allegiance to the pop star and their disapproval of the reality star.

In her interview, Swift addressed the leaked phone call between her and West, claiming that Kardashian edited and released an altered version of the conversation. This call, which took place in 2016, seemingly contradicted Swift’s earlier statement that she never approved the controversial lyrics about herself in West’s song “Famous.” Swift expressed her frustration at the illegal recording and the subsequent public backlash she faced.

Swift revealed that the incident had a significant impact on her mental and emotional well-being. She described it as a moment that took her to a place she had never been before, causing her to relocate to a foreign country and isolate herself from others. She admitted to feeling afraid of phone calls and not trusting those around her.

Despite the passage of time, Swift has still not received an apology from Kardashian. Sources close to the situation say that the pop star would be open to a public apology from the reality star, but thus far, none has been offered.

The ongoing feud between Swift, Kardashian, and West dates back to 2009 when West infamously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper claimed that Beyoncé deserved the recognition instead. This incident marked the beginning of a long-standing animosity between the two musicians.

As Swift’s fans continue to show their loyalty and support for their favorite artist, it remains to be seen whether Kardashian will address the situation or offer an apology in the near future.