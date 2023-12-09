Taylor Swift Fans Launch Social Media Campaign Against Kim Kardashian

In a recent interview, pop superstar Taylor Swift reignited her long-standing feud with rapper Kanye West and unintentionally dragged his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back into the spotlight. Now, Swift’s devoted fans, known as Swifties, have taken to social media to launch a campaign against Kardashian.

In 2016, West released the song “Famous,” which contained derogatory lyrics about Swift that Kardashian claimed the singer had approved. When Swift denied the allegations, Kardashian released a video of a phone call between West and Swift, seemingly proving her point. This led to a wave of backlash against Swift, with fans and critics alike labeling her as a snake.

However, in 2020, the full phone call was leaked online, revealing that Swift had never approved the specific lyric that caused the controversy. Swift’s fans quickly turned the tide, expressing their support for her and condemning Kardashian for her role in the feud.

In her recent interview with Time, Swift opened up about the impact the controversy had on her mental health and career. She described it as a “fully manufactured frame job” and expressed how it took a toll on her emotionally. Swift’s candid remarks struck a chord with her fans, prompting them to flood Kardashian’s social media accounts with snake emojis and demand an apology.

While some fans see this social media campaign as a form of revenge, others argue that it goes against Swift’s intentions. They believe that Swift would not have wanted her fans to engage in such behavior. Nonetheless, Swift’s fans remain steadfast in their support for her.

As of now, Kardashian and West have yet to address the situation. However, sources report that Swift would consider forgiving Kardashian if she were to issue a public apology. Despite the release of the unedited phone call, Kardashian has not reached out to Swift, leaving Swift’s fans even more determined to defend their idol.

The feud between Swift, West, and Kardashian has become a defining moment in the pop culture landscape. Whether it will ever be fully resolved remains to be seen, but for now, Swift’s fans are making their voices heard.