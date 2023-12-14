Four Celebrities Who Share Their Birthday With Taylor Swift

Summary: Today, on December 13, it’s Taylor Swift’s birthday, but she’s not the only one celebrating. Four other celebrities also share their birthday with the music superstar, and their accomplishments are worth noting.

Jamie Foxx, the multi-talented entertainer, turns 56 today. With an extensive resume, Foxx is a strong competitor for an EGOT, having won an Oscar, two Grammys, and also possessing an Emmy (which Taylor Swift has too). After overcoming a health scare this year, Foxx expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers on Instagram.

Steve Buscemi, the acclaimed character actor and director, is also turning 66 today, sharing his birthday with Taylor Swift. Despite having taken a different career path from Swift and Foxx, Buscemi is highly respected in Hollywood, having appeared in numerous memorable films.

Dick Van Dyke, the TV legend, is celebrating his 98th birthday today. Van Dyke is closest to achieving an EGOT, needing only an Oscar to complete the prestigious accomplishment. His TV career has spanned over seven decades, and he continues to maintain great shape, as observed when he hit the gym with his wife just recently.

Amy Lee of Evanescence, the rock band, is turning 42 today. Although she hasn’t won major awards, Lee’s impact on the music industry with her band is undeniable. In fact, this year marks the twentieth anniversary of their classic debut album ‘Fallen’ and will be commemorated with a deluxe reissue.

While Taylor Swift enjoys her own birthday celebrations, these four celebrities deserve recognition for their own remarkable achievements on this special day.