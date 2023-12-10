Taylor Swift Attends Kansas City Chiefs Game to Support Boyfriend

In a show of support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. As the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills, the pop superstar was spotted waving to fans outside the Missouri arena before hopping into a golf cart for a ride through the parking lot.

Dressed in a Chiefs sweatshirt, black mini skirt, and knee-high boots, Swift showcased her team spirit. This public outing comes after Swift recently revealed in an interview that she and Kelce have been dating since the summer. The couple took their time getting to know each other in private before making their first public appearance together at a game in September.

Despite her busy touring schedule, Swift has made an effort to support Kelce. She even flew to Argentina in November to watch him perform, accompanied her father, Scott Swift. The singer emphasized the importance of their public relationship, stating that they are proud of each other and enjoy showing up for one another.

In addition to her relationship with Kelce, Swift addressed the backlash she has received from NFL fans. Some critics claim that Swift’s presence at games might be distracting or controversial. However, the pop star brushed off these concerns, stating that she is simply there to support her boyfriend and has no awareness of whether she is causing any displeasure among “dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swift’s attendance at the game came shortly after a night out with her close friend Selena Gomez. The two were spotted heading to dinner in New York City, both stylishly dressed in mini skirts and layered fall colors.

As Taylor Swift continues to balance her successful music career and her relationship with Travis Kelce, it’s clear that they are both supportive of each other’s endeavors.