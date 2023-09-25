Taylor Swift Sparks Rumors with NFL Star Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift caused a buzz on social media when she accepted an invitation from Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce to attend one of his games. The pop superstar, who is considered the biggest star of the summer due to her highly successful Eras Tour, was captured leaving the game with Kelce, leading fans to speculate about a potential romantic connection between the two.

Kelce, who played in the Super Bowl earlier this year and is currently having a solid season as a starting tight end for the Chiefs, had previously attended one of Swift’s shows in Kansas City. He expressed his hopes of giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during an interview but never had the chance to do so.

During the game, Swift was seated in a box next to Kelce’s mother, and cameras frequently panned to her throughout the evening. The 12-time Grammy winner’s reaction to Kelce’s touchdown catch was particularly sought after, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes later revealed that he was aware of Swift’s presence and wanted to put on a good show for her.

The news of Swift’s attendance at the game quickly spread on social media platforms, with fans sharing their thoughts on the possible budding love story. The National Football League even changed its official TikTok account bio to acknowledge Swift’s presence.

While the nature of Swift and Kelce’s relationship remains unknown, the photos and videos from their outing have sparked excitement and speculation among fans. Only time will tell if these two superstars are more than just friends.

Sources:

– The Associated Press

– ESPN