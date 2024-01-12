Taylor Swift’s Influence Spans Universities and Disciplines

In a testament to her far-reaching influence, numerous universities across the United States have incorporated courses dedicated exclusively to Taylor Swift. These courses, offered universities of all sizes and backgrounds, cover a range of subjects, from poetry to gender studies.

Harvard University, known for its literary prowess, offers a course titled “Taylor Swift and Her World” that explores the connections between the singer and notable figures in American literature. Stephanie Burt, the course instructor, delves into the parallels between Swift’s lyrics and the works of renowned writers such as William Wordsworth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge. The popularity of this course is evident, with nearly 300 students registering to attend.

Similarly, Austin Peay State University explores Swift’s poetic side in a course titled “The Invisible String of Romanticism.” Instructor Delaney Atkins draws connections between Swift, Wordsworth, and other great poets, examining motifs and poetics shared among them.

At the University of South Carolina, a course taught Kate Blanton focuses on the business aspect of Swift’s career, specifically exploring the singer’s impact on hospitality in tourism, entertainment, and sports industries. Blanton delves into Swift’s philanthropy and her ability to captivate audiences.

Perhaps the most distinctive course is offered at Northeastern University Catherine Fairfield. In this unique class, Fairfield covers a range of eclectic topics, connecting Swift’s work to English literature, gender studies, witch hunts, and various writing styles.

The continued popularity and demand for these courses is a testament to Taylor Swift’s cultural significance. It wouldn’t be surprising if, in the future, universities dedicated exclusively to studying her life, work, and influence emerge. Swift’s impact across multiple disciplines, from politics and economics to literature and music, ensures her legacy will endure.